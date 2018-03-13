Forever Family: Meet C.J.

If you missed WBTV News Primetime at 7 p.m. Tuesday, here is your chance to meet a young man hoping and praying for a family to adopt him.

His name is Christopher, but everyone calls him C.J. I wish there was something interesting to say about C.J., but everyone dreams about growing up and catching alligators right??? Take note though - he wants to help them, not hurt them.

This kid is a mess and I mean that in every good way. He is fun and you just don’t know what he will come up with next!

I had a blast getting to know him and I hope you will too, take a look at the video above.

To learn more about C.J. and about becoming his forever family, please contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or log onto foreverfamily.org.

