Asheboro man sentenced to more than 5 years prison as habitual felon

Phillip Andrew Ridley, Sr. of Asheboro was convicted Tuesday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony larceny. He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced him to a minimum of 67 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison.

On February 20, 2017, officers with the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to Marshall’s in reference to a larceny. The loss prevention officer stated that a black male, later identified as Ridley, Sr. and a female took several purses from the store. A witness in the parking lost advised officers that the suspects fled and was able to provide a vehicle description. A short time later, officers located the vehicle and recovered twelve purses with a value of over $1,000.00.

Ridley, Sr. was previously convicted of felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and felony possession of firearm by felon, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that if her office had not prosecuted Ridley, Sr. as a habitual felon, he could have received as little as 12 months in prison.

