Rockwell man sentenced to more than 5 years prison on drug charges, had meth lab near elementary school

Michael Manuel Flake of Rockwell was convicted in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court on Tuesday of felony manufacture methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/place/dwelling for controlled substances, felony possession/distribution of a methamphetamine precursor, felony manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school, and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Flake to a minimum of 67 months to a maximum of 93 months in prison.

On February 16, 2017, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information that Flake was manufacturing methamphetamine at his residence in Rockwell. During the investigation, detectives determined that Flake had purchased pseudoephedrine approximately 19 times between March 5, 2016 and February 15, 2017.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Flake’s residence and located several items, including off-white powder which was confirmed as methamphetamine by the NC State Crime Lab. Flake admitted to making methamphetamine but stated it was six months ago.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook thanked Assistant District Attorney Paxton Butler and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in seeing that Flake was brought to justice.

