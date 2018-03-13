Person killed in house fire in eastern Rowan County

One person was killed in a house fire in eastern Rowan County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. on Peggy's Lane in Rockwell. From WBTV's Sky3, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Officials confirmed that one person died in the fire. The victim's name has not been released.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

