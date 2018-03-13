Person killed in house fire in eastern Rowan County - | WBTV Charlotte

Person killed in house fire in eastern Rowan County

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person was killed in a house fire in eastern Rowan County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. on Peggy's Lane in Rockwell. From WBTV's Sky3, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Officials confirmed that one person died in the fire. The victim's name has not been released.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Harrisburg councilman speaks out after being censured

    Harrisburg councilman speaks out after being censured

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-03-14 04:05:40 GMT
    (Alex Giles | WBTV)(Alex Giles | WBTV)

    A Harrisburg town councilman is upset after being censured at a town meeting Monday. Harrisburg councilman Ron Smith said he wasn’t informed that he was going to be censured until a few hours prior to the Harrisburg Town Council meeting. He said he was emailed a copy of the censure documents. 

    More >>

    A Harrisburg town councilman is upset after being censured at a town meeting Monday. Harrisburg councilman Ron Smith said he wasn’t informed that he was going to be censured until a few hours prior to the Harrisburg Town Council meeting. 

    More >>

  • CMS is against arming teachers in the classrooms, report says

    CMS is against arming teachers in the classrooms, report says

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:57:50 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement expressing their opposition arming teachers in the classrooms. In the statement CMS says teachers, parents and students do not wish to have guns in the classrooms and police officers do not want more guns on school campuses. 

    More >>

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released a statement expressing their opposition arming teachers in the classrooms. In the statement CMS says teachers, parents and students do not wish to have guns in the classrooms and police officers do not want more guns on school campuses. 

    More >>

  • York Co. deputies locate missing woman

    York Co. deputies locate missing woman

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:37 PM EDT2018-03-14 03:37:17 GMT
    York County Sheriff's OfficeYork County Sheriff's Office

    York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband. Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.  

    More >>

    York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband. Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly