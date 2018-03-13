85-year-old woman found dead after house fire in eastern Rowan County

An elderly woman has been identified after she was found dead after a two-alarm house fire in eastern Rowan County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. on Peggy's Lane in Rockwell. From WBTV's Sky3, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Officials confirmed that one person died in the fire. That person was 85-year-old Peggy Eller Daniel, officials released on Thursday.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

The departments that responded to the fire included Rockwell Rural, Rockwell City, Gold Hill, Union, Faith, Pooletown, South Salisbury and Liberty.

The Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and American Red Cross also responded.

