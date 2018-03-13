WCCB-TV news anchor off air after being charged with assault

Terrance Bates, the morning news anchor at WCCB-TV, has been off the air since being arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female following an incident with his wife last week.

Bates, 44, has been with Channel 18, Charlotte’s The CW affiliate, for almost seven years.

According to the arrest warrant, Bates’s wife – Tamara Bates, 44 – alleges that he choked her and threw her to the ground last Tuesday morning. She called Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and told officers that the assault occurred after the couple had an argument.

Police said she was treated for bruises and scratches at Novant Health Presbyterian Hospital and released. She has filed a temporary restraining order against her husband.

Following his arrest, Terrance Bates spent about 24 hours in Mecklenburg County Jail; he was released last Wednesday afternoon after posting $2,500 bond.

Calls and emails to Terrance Bates and Tamara Bates were not returned.

Since Bates’s arrest, the station has had Amy Cowman sitting in the news anchor chair throughout the weekday morning broadcasts, which run from 4:30 to 9 a.m. WCCB general manager Jim White said Terrance Bates is “very much still employed” and has been working in the office since his arrest, adding that Bates will return to the air “when the time is right.”

“We’re trying to understand everything,” White said. “We’re trying to let things play out to whatever the resolution is going to be, and then make a decision based off of that.”

Bates was hired by WCCB as a reporter and weekend anchor in 2011, when the station was still Fox Charlotte. He previously had worked at the ABC affiliate in Memphis, Tenn.

His trial has been scheduled for May 2.