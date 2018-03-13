York Co. deputies searching for missing woman

York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband.

Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.

According to deputies, her husband says they ate breakfast together Tuesday morning. He went into his office to do some work and noticed she was gone when he came out of his office.

Graham is described as a white woman, 86, with gray hair, blue eyes, weighing 175 pounds and 5'6" tall.

If anyone has information on Graham's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.