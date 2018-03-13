Woman arrested after police say she attempted to jump into passing cars

Deputies in Alexander County made an Monday after observing a woman standing in the middle of the road flagging down cars.

According to officials, Jhilliaun Gay Osborne was also trying to jump into the cars that would stop and was yelling that someone was trying to shoot and kill her. She was able to enter one of the vehicles that stopped to help her.

Officials attempted to control the woman and place her into a patrol car. Osborne was transported to a local hospital in Catawba County. Warrants were issued for resisting a public officer, impeding traffic and disorderly conduct, officials say.

She was arrested Tuesday and was placed under a $3,000 secured bond.

