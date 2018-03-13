Man charged with murder after victim shot in 2017 dies at Charlotte hospital

A man arrested in connection with a 2017 shooting in Charlotte is now facing a murder charge after the victim died at the hospital.

Thomas Whitt Jr, 23, is charged with murder in the death of Khristopher Andrew McDuffie, 22. Whitt was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possessing marijuana. Those charges were upgraded after officials say McDuffie died on March 2.

The shooting happened on around 11 p.m. on September 17 on East Independence Boulevard. McDuffie was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and Whitt was arrested near the scene.

Whitt was later released and under electronic monitoring before being taken back into custody on Monday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

