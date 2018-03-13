Crash involving multiple vehicles closes portion of Hwy 521 in Indian Land

A crash involving multiple vehicles led to a road closure in Lancaster County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy 521 and Marvin Road in Indian Land. Officials have not released many details about the incident but from WBTV's Sky3, it appeared at least four vehicles were involved.

One of the vehicles could be seen upside down in the roadway.

Police have not said if any injuries were reported.

Hwy 521 was closed while crews worked at the scene.

