Man wanted after 7-Eleven robbery in west Charlotte

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a local gas station.

The incident happened at 4:48 a.m. on March 11 at the 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Freedom Drive. Officials say the man walked into the store, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded property.

The crook was caught on surveillance footage.

Anyone who recognized the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.