Man facing murder charges in 2015 shooting turns self in

A man facing murder charges in the killing of a Charlotte woman turned himself in Monday. 

Arshaun Springs, 20, is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Tanya Lashay Williams. The shooting reportedly happened in December 2015 in the 1600 block of Vancouver Drive. 

Police say they were called to Carolinas Medical Center around 2:34 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2015, in reference to a woman, later identified as Williams, who was dropped off with a gunshot wound.  Witnesses say Williams was inside a vehicle with others when she was shot. 

Detectives say they were informed Williams died from her injuries on August 11, 2016.

Springs was developed as a suspect based on evidence gathered during the investigation. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Springs turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, where he remains in custody. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

