Former Rowan Co. paramedic accused of sending nude photo to a child

A former Rowan County paramedic accused of crimes involving a child was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Michael Vincent Damba, 40, is accused of sending a nude "obscene photograph" to the victim, who was under the age of 13, arrest warrants state.

The offense(s) reportedly happened from May 2014 through March 2018, the warrant shows. Damba was charged with dissemination to minors under the age of 16.

Damba was employed on December 3, 2017, as a Paramedic, according to Rowan County Manager Aaron Church. He was dismissed during his probationary period on March 9, 2018.

Damba was given a $25,000 bond.

