UNC Charlotte adds more security as light rail extends service to campus

Terrance Bates, the morning news anchor at WCCB-TV, has been off the air since being arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female following an incident with his wife last week.More >>
York County deputies are asking for assistance locating a missing woman who was last seen at her home with her husband. Officials say Winfred L. Graham left her residence on Peaceful Creek Drive Tuesday around 10:30 a.m.More >>
Michael Vincent Damba, 40, is charged with dissemination to minors under the age of 16.More >>
It was supposed to be a creative way to start a little buzz about the Carolinas Student Hunger Drive.. “Last year’s cans video was a little underwhelming,” said Providence student Bryce Desai “So as upcoming seniors, we knew we wanted to do as best we could.”More >>
On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Irwin Carmichael, doubled down on his support of the 287g program at his jail. 287g is a voluntary federal program that detains jail inmates who are in the country illegally.More >>
