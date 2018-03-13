WBTV Speak Out Editorial: What's the Cause/Solution?

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

For those of us over the age of 20, our biggest fear at school was being turned down for a date or not making the football team.

We live in different times now.

Sadly, there have been so many school shootings since Columbine, in many ways, we’ve become numb to it all.

Yet it seems to be a topic that’s always on the table at our weekly editorial board meetings.

Ideas and opinions get thrown around as to why, but we’ve yet to find a consensus solution in how to prevent these horrific attacks.

The truth is, there are many factors that point to the meteoric rise of these campus massacres.

The term “mental illness” gets thrown around a lot. But the fact is, just a tiny fraction of that population has been involved in some of these acts.

Then there’s the argument we have far too many guns, more powerful and more easily accessible, coupled with a background-check system that far too often fails.

And we don’t pretend that the role of the media – ourselves included – isn’t a contributing factor.

Throw in the rise of social media, the incredible violence we allow our children to witness through video games and the lack of adult supervision and it doesn’t take long to figure out we brewed a perfect storm.

If you had to choose a dominant cause, what would it be?

And if you have a solution to the problem, what is it?

We’d like to know.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.