Head-on crash shuts down portion of Harrisburg road - | WBTV Charlotte

Head-on crash shuts down portion of Harrisburg road

Credit: Mike Rode | WBTV Credit: Mike Rode | WBTV
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A head-on crash has shut down a portion of a road in Cabarrus County Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the two-vehicle wreck happened on Rocky River Road at Starwood Drive in Harrisburg. Firefighters tweeted about the crash around noon. 

Firefighters said there were injuries in the crash. There's no word on when the road will reopen. 

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly