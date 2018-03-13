Head-on crash shuts down portion of Harrisburg road

A head-on crash has shut down a portion of a road in Cabarrus County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the two-vehicle wreck happened on Rocky River Road at Starwood Drive in Harrisburg. Firefighters tweeted about the crash around noon.

*Update* Rocky River Rd, Harrisburg units on scene reporting a 2 vehicle head on crash that has completely closed Rocky River Rd at Starwood. @Harrisburg_NC — Harrisburg Fire (@HarrisburgFire) March 13, 2018

Firefighters said there were injuries in the crash. There's no word on when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

No other details were released.

