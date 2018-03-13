Man facing charges in deadly Chester shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Man facing charges in deadly Chester shooting

CHESTER, SC (WBTV) -

A man is facing charges in a deadly Chester shooting that happened early Sunday morning.  

Police say they were called to Pine Street around 3:42 a.m. Sunday where they found Keera Nichole Young suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. 

Young went to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. 

Ja'Mario Peay, 22, faces charges of manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

No possible motives were released. 

