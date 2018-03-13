Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte

WBTV WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened on East McCullough Drive and East WT Harris Boulevard near University City. MEDIC tweeted about the incident around 11:30 a.m. 

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

It is unclear whether the driver will face any charges. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly