Man accused of robbing clerk Gastonia convenience store at gunpoint

A man reportedly robbed an employee at a Gaston County convenience store at gunpoint Monday night.

According to a police report, the armed robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Times Turnaround convenience store on South Nee Hope Road in Gastonia.

The robber reportedly pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money. The robber was wearing a black hoodie with a red bandana covering most of his face during the incident, police said.

The police report did not say whether the cashier was injured during the incident.

No other details were released.

