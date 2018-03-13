Casey Parsons brought back to Rowan Co, charged with murder in adoptive daughter's death

On Tuesday, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office flew to Florida to pick up murder suspect Casey Parsons. Parsons was being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee on fraud charges.

Parsons was returned to Salisbury on Tuesday afternoon and charged with the murder of her adoptive daughter, Erica Parsons.

PREVIOUS: Adoptive parents of Erica Parsons facing murder, child abuse charges

Casey Parsons and her husband Sandy were indicted on first-degree murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, felony concealment of death and felony obstruction of justice charges three weeks ago by a jury in Rowan County.

Click here to read the indictment for Sandy Parsons | Click here to read the indictment for Casey Parsons

Sandy Parsons is being held in federal prison in Michigan and will also be brought back to Salisbury to be charged.

According to the murder indictment, Casey Stone Parsons and Sandy Wade Parsons did "inflict serious bodily injury, broken and fractured bones which resulted in a permanent and protracted condition that causes extreme pain, on Erica Lynn Parsons, who was approximately 12 to 13 years old at the time."

Background

While the name of Erica Parsons really only became widely known when Jamie Parsons, her adoptive brother, reported her missing in July 2013, she had actually been missing for approximately a year and a half before the report was made.

Erica was adopted by Sandy and Casey Parsons when she was two-years-old. Erica would have been 13 years old when she was reported missing.

Erica's biological mother, Carolyn Parsons, had at one point been married to Sandy Parsons’ brother, but Erica’s father was another man.

In October 2016, Sandy Parsons led investigators to her skeletal remains in Chesterfield County, SC. It's a site near property owned by Sandy Parsons' step-father.

Related: Erica Parsons' adoptive father led investigators to her body, sheriff says

Testimony in the federal fraud trials in 2015, in which Casey and Sandy were both convicted of using federal adoption assistance money long after Erica was gone, indicated that the young girl was tortured and neglected by her adoptive family.

Erica was made to stay in a closet when family members went out and was often beaten and starved as a form of punishment, according to the testimony.

Erica's Autopsy

The autopsy of Erica Parsons, released in January, showed the extent of the girl's injuries and seemed to confirm much of the testimony given during the fraud trials.

The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."

Related: More info released on discovery of Erica Parsons' remains

The autopsy states that "fractures documented at autopsy are consistent with multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period, and the growth deficit and low bone density are consistent with malnourishment. The description of the decedent just prior to her disappearance suggests she may have been the suffering from untreated infection/sepsis, rhabdomyolysis, renal failure, or poisoning at that time, all of which could have caused her death."

CLICK HERE FOR A TIMELINE OF THE ERICA PARSONS CASE

The autopsy goes on to state that "Given the history of physical abuse, and signs of physical abuse present at autopsy, we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."

No date has been set for the trial.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.