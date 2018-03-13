Men accused of robbing Best Buy at gunpoint, stealing game systems

Multiple men were arrested after they allegedly robbed a Best Buy in southwest Charlotte at gunpoint on Thursday.

According to a search warrant, five men reportedly robbed employees at the Best Buy on Rivergate Parkway at gunpoint around 1 p.m. on Thursday. The men allegedly stole game systems, the warrant states.

One of the men reportedly pointed a gun at an employee who tried to stop the robbers from leaving the store with the items, the warrant states. The warrant states that the men then fled from the store in a black Cadillac Escalade, with NC tag EES-6179.

Several hours later, officers found the wanted vehicle parked at the Motel 6 on Red Roof Drive. The warrant states that officers watched two men then get into the Cadillac Escalade and the officers then conducted a "vehicle take-down." When the pair tried to flee, they reportedly "became stuck on a bush" and were then taken into custody.

A short time later, several other men fled from a room at the hotel but were taken into custody following a short foot chase.

The warrant states that officers found clothing in the hotel room that matched the clothes worn by the men during the robbery. A shotgun was also seized from the room.

The Cadillac Escalade was reportedly stolen out of Harnett County, according to the warrant.

The robber's names were not released. It is unclear what charges they're facing.

