Seen a UFO? If you live in North Carolina, join the crowd, National UFO Center says

North Carolina has cracked the top 10 list of states for UFO sightings, with several recent reports in Charlotte and the Lake Norman area, according to the National UFO Reporting Center in Davenport, Washington.

The most recent local sighting reported to the center came at 7:15 p.m. March 3. A Charlotte couple reported seeing 15 to 20 bright orange balls whizzing silently north to south toward Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

“They were in a straight line as far as I could see,” the man reported to the center. “From left to right, the sky was full of them. I would say about 15 to 20 orbs. But each was staggered behind each other, all at the same altitude, approx. 1,000 to 2,000 ft above my location, and approx 75 to 100 feet apart from each other.”

As soon as he saw them, the man returned to his house to call his wife outside. “As they flew by, the last ones, about four or five of them, started to go dim, and then they went totally dark,” he said “It was mind-blowing.”

In a note at the end of the online report, the center wrote: “We spoke via telephone with this witness, and he sounded to us to be quite sincere, and sober-minded. We suspect that he is a highly reliable witness.”

Organizations such as the Committee for the Scientific Investigation of Claims of the Paranormal have spent many decades debunking such sightings. True believers, however, refuse to be deterred by scientists’ claims that UFO sightings are poppycock.

The center lists 2,822 UFO sightings in North Carolina since the 1950s, just below Michigan’s 2,913. South Carolina has had 1,716 reports. California tops the list with 13,199 sightings.

The center includes this disclaimer on its site: That it makes no claims as to the validity of the information in any of the reports. “Obvious hoaxes have been omitted, however, most reports have been posted exactly as received in the author’s own words,” the disclaimer said.

Among other recent reports in North Carolina:

At about 3 p.m. Jan. 23, a parent reported pulling into a parking lot after picking up three children at an elementary school in Charlotte’s Highland Creek community. The parent wanted a closer look at two “planes” spraying “rivers of chemtrails” in the sky.

One passed right overhead. “It looked more like a TUBE than a plane,” the parent reported. “It also was low enough that I would have expected to hear an engine noise, but it was silent.

“I looked away for just a few moments to get my camera phone from the car. My 14-year-old daughter, in the meantime, had her phone camera and was snapping shots. When I looked back up at the sky, the ‘plane’ had completely disappeared and was nowhere to be seen in the expanse of the blue sky. It just vanished.”

As they returned home, the parent counted six more of the planes “all spraying straight chemtrails ... With the kids in the car, and very astonished, I decided to drive around the corner block and return to the point where I could view the planes again. It took us no more than 2 minutes to drive around the block to the same spot. By then, every single plane had completely vanished, just like the other one. This was simply not possible.”

In Raleigh a day earlier, someone reported “rectangle lights above neighborhood in the sky.”

At 12:25 a.m. Jan. 1, a Mooresville resident reported letting the dogs out “to go potty” and being “immediately shocked to see 3 very bright lights flying in a V formation over Lake Norman. The lights were too large and too bright to possibly be any commercial aircraft and they were in a specific V or Triangle, flying faster than possible by airplanes. It was also massive in size, could not be a drone.

“They suddenly disappeared,” the resident reported. “I was in shock. This morning, I Googled to see if anyone else had seen the same thing and found videos from the Charlotte Observer that people had captured over NC about a week ago, 12/17. The videos show the exact same thing I saw last night.”