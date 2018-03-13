Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
MINT HILL, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a wreck in Mint Hill Tuesday morning. 

According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Blair Road and Cherrybrook Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just before 8:30 a.m. 

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly