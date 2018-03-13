LandTrust for Central NC holds sporting clay tournament

The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central North Carolina hosted their 2nd annual Conservation Classic Sporting Clays Tournament on March 9 at The Fork Farm and Stables near Norwood, NC.

All of the proceeds raised during the event go towards the conservation of land in the Yadkin/Pee-Dee River Basin.

Four person teams shot a round of 50 clays on a 21-station sporting clay course. Team registration included ammunition, a catered lunch, raffles, and cash prizes/gift cards for the winners.

The Culp Lumber Company team took the inaugural Conservation Cup in 2017, but came up a few clays short in their effort to hold onto the Cup in 2018. The winning team in the open division was Fabrication Associates.

For the first time, The LandTrust had a separate category for active duty military, military veteran teams, law enforcement, and Fire/EMS. Calling this our “Hometown Heroes division,” the winner was Farmer Fire Department, and the runner up was the Norwood Police Department.

The top individual shooter with a perfect score of 50 was Stan Radford, and the runner up with a 49 was Ken Klutz.

Jim Cogdell, the owner of Fork Farm and Stables spoke to attendees about the importance of land conservation, and pledged a generous donation of $2,500 to The LandTrust for Central North Carolina.

Sponsors for this event included Culp Lumber, Poppies Gun and Pawn, the City of Rockingham, Cube Hydro, Stanly County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, National Wild Turkey Federation, Mountain Khaki, Uwharrie Bank, Jordan Lumber, Professional Pipe, Overland Experts, Vac & Dash, Novant Health, Culp Lumber, and Alie Yates Brown, Attorney in Asheboro. Bryant Roland provided a delicious barbeque chicken lunch for the participants.

“We would like to thank all of the sponsors, volunteers, and attendees who came out to support The LandTrust for Central NC at our 2nd annual Conservation Classic sporting clays event,” states Executive Director, Travis Morehead. “This event would not happen without the support of the teams and our sponsors, and we are also grateful to Jim Cogdell and the staff of the Fork Farm and Stables for hosting this event.”

Funds from this event and others throughout the year directly benefit conservation work in the Central Piedmont. To learn more, contact The LandTrust at 704-647-0302 or steely@landtrustcnc.org

