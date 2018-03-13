Man shot in northwest Charlotte

A man was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Butler Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

A person who lived at the home where the shooting occurred said a man reportedly tried to break into his house through a window. The resident claims that's when he shot the man twice. A neighbor then called 911 following the shooting, the resident said.

Police did not say whether anyone was in custody. It is unclear whether the shooter and victim knew each other.

No other details were released.

