Man shot in northwest Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot in northwest Charlotte

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Butler Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries. 

A person who lived at the home where the shooting occurred said a man reportedly tried to break into his house through a window. The resident claims that's when he shot the man twice. A neighbor then called 911 following the shooting, the resident said. 

Police did not say whether anyone was in custody. It is unclear whether the shooter and victim knew each other. 

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash

    Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:45:28 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Blair Road and Cherrybrook Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just before 8:30 a.m. 

    More >>

    According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Blair Road and Cherrybrook Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just before 8:30 a.m. 

    More >>

  • Study finds asbestos in Claire's makeup products marketed to teens

    Study finds asbestos in Claire's makeup products marketed to teens

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:30:33 GMT
    A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)
    A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)

    The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a non-profit group, says it commissioned tests of 15 makeup products containing talc from an "accredited laboratory," including four from Claire's.

    More >>

    The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a non-profit group, says it commissioned tests of 15 makeup products containing talc from an "accredited laboratory," including four from Claire's.

    More >>

  • Man shot in northwest Charlotte

    Man shot in northwest Charlotte

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:53:14 GMT
    Caroline Hicks | WBTVCaroline Hicks | WBTV

    The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Butler Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim has minor injuries. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Butler Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim has minor injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly