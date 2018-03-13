Charlotte’s Providence High has a music video hit...and Russians love it!

Providence High students show off some skilled rapping in their video to fight hunger. (Credit: Youtube screen shot)

Providence High students have a legitimate claim to being social media music stars, after racking up more than 26,000 views of a music video on YouTube and Facebook.

More than 300 people have posted YouTube comments on the video, the bulk of them written in Russian. Why isn’t exactly clear.

The video, called “CANZ 7.0,” features Providence High students doing a parody of rapper Waka Flocka’s song “No Hands,” and it’s part of a push to publicize a good cause: The Carolinas Student Hunger Drive. The effort is part of a national drive that promotes volunteerism and recruits high school students to help feed the hungry.

In the nearly 5-minute video, students are seen rapping about various types of canned goods, with guests appearances by school staff and the Charlotte skyline.

It was posted Feb. 27 on YouTube and there are hundreds of comments on the video, many of which appear to be from students in Russia. Some say they connected to the video through the Polina Sladkova lifestyle channel on YouTube, which caters to Russians. The video has 19,000 views on YouTube and nearly 7,000 on the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Facebook.

“In love with these people. I can't stop watching this video,” posted Fjxjfh Tjrhdh on YouTube.

“Guys, you are so cool. With love from Russia,” posted ?Alexandra Primorskaya on YouTube.

“I do not know what you are singing about, but it sounds like cool,” wrote ??????.

The rappers are students Kelly Berenfield, Ethan Scheper, Aniketh Dumpala, Elliott Schultz and Bryce Desai, most of whom were also involved in directing, editing the producing the video.

This is not the first time the school has done a video for the hunger drive, but it is apparently the most viewed.

The Charlotte-based chapter of Carolinas Student Hunger Drive was founded in 2010 and has collected 1,084,182 pounds of food for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and its regional food pantry partners, providing 722,788 additional meals for hungry children and families in our community. Each fall, the Carolinas Student Hunger Drive organizes a 6-week competitive food drive in partnership with area school systems.