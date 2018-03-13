BLOG: Snow showers continue for High Country

Mountain Snow Showers

Breezy & Cold Midweek

Late Week Warming Trend

It's a windy and cold Tuesday morning in the mountains, where a few more snow showers are falling. High Country snow showers will taper down Tuesday morning before they fire back up late Tuesday night. Otherwise, it's a cold morning with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods and get set for another chilly day.

The rest of the week should be quiet, but at least for the next couple of days, it will be chilly. We'll get back to the low 50s Tuesday - about 10 degrees below average for mid-March - and then only reach the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday. You will also notice the breeze which will be around both days. It will be nice to see the sun though.

If you're not a fan of cold weather, stick around, we'll be back in the 60s for the end of the week.

In the meantime, stay warm and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

