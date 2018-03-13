BLOG: Snow showers continue for High Country - | WBTV Charlotte

BLOG: Snow showers continue for High Country

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
  • Mountain Snow Showers
  • Breezy & Cold Midweek 
  • Late Week Warming Trend 

It's a windy and cold Tuesday morning in the mountains, where a few more snow showers are falling.  High Country snow showers will taper down Tuesday morning before they fire back up late Tuesday night.  Otherwise, it's a cold morning with lows in the 30s for most neighborhoods and get set for another chilly day.

The rest of the week should be quiet, but at least for the next couple of days, it will be chilly. We'll get back to the low 50s Tuesday - about 10 degrees below average for mid-March - and then only reach the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday. You will also notice the breeze which will be around both days. It will be nice to see the sun though.

If you're not a fan of cold weather, stick around, we'll be back in the 60s for the end of the week. 

In the meantime, stay warm and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash

    Person seriously injured in Mint Hill crash

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:45:28 GMT
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)
    (Source: WBTV/File)(Source: WBTV/File)

    According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Blair Road and Cherrybrook Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just before 8:30 a.m. 

    More >>

    According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Blair Road and Cherrybrook Drive. MEDIC tweeted about the crash just before 8:30 a.m. 

    More >>

  • Study finds asbestos in Claire's makeup products marketed to teens

    Study finds asbestos in Claire's makeup products marketed to teens

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-03-13 12:30:33 GMT
    A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)
    A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)A look at the three products from Clair'es that were tested for asbestos. The red arrow indicates the specific color in those two products that were tested. (Credit: CBS News)

    The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a non-profit group, says it commissioned tests of 15 makeup products containing talc from an "accredited laboratory," including four from Claire's.

    More >>

    The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), a non-profit group, says it commissioned tests of 15 makeup products containing talc from an "accredited laboratory," including four from Claire's.

    More >>

  • Man shot in northwest Charlotte

    Man shot in northwest Charlotte

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 7:53 AM EDT2018-03-13 11:53:14 GMT
    Caroline Hicks | WBTVCaroline Hicks | WBTV

    The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Butler Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim has minor injuries. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Butler Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim has minor injuries. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly