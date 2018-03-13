Five displaced after fire damages home in Salisbury

No one was injured when a fire damaged a home in in Salisbury Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a single-story home on Statesville Boulevard. Crews tweeted about the fire just before 4 a.m.

Working fire upgrade on a single-story wood frame residential structure. Crews are in the offense of mode pic.twitter.com/yn48PrHwJf — FireSalisburyNC (@FireSalisburyNC) March 13, 2018

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department were able to get the residents out of the home, crews said. Five people were displaced, firefighters said. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Statesville Boulevard at North Milford is closed while crews investigate the fire. Firefighters did not say when the road will reopen.

It is unclear what caused the blaze.

Firefighters from the Locke, Franklin, and Rockwell departments provided mutual aid, along with Rowan EMS and the Rowan Rescue Squad. No injuries to occupants or firefighters were reported.

