Fallen tree knocks down power lines, shuts down Myers Park road

Fallen tree knocks down power lines, shuts down Myers Park road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of a south Charlotte road is closed Tuesday morning after a tree fell, knocking down power lines in the area. 

The incident happened on Radcliffe Avenue at Stanford Place in the Myers Park neighborhood. 

The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m. 

