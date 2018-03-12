Student receives medical attention after alerting campus of 'gun - | WBTV Charlotte

Student receives medical attention after alerting campus of 'gun violence on campus'

(Credit: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer) (Credit: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

UNC Charlotte sent a notice to the campus alerting them of an incident involving a student on campus Monday afternoon.

The university says law enforcement quickly interceded after the student expressed "disturbing ideations, including committing gun violence on campus."

State and local authorities are working with the university to investigate the incident.

A source told WBTV that the student is currently receiving medical attention.

UNC Charlotte said there wasn't an imminent threat to the campus.

No further information has been released at this time.

