Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

A big arrest for a man accused of five sexual assaults and one rape on and near Charlotte colleges. Police were worried about his escalating behavior after he was wanted for groping two woman last week at CPCC. Reporter Amanda Foster is looking into the charges he now faces.

With the UNC Tar Heels and the Virginia Cavaliers both slated to play first round NCAA games in Charlotte, there is a high demand for ticket and cautious concern about fans buying fake tickets. The secondary market is already selling seats for hundreds of dollars. Reporter Alex Giles is investigating after officials say be very aware of who you are buying tickets from.

A funny thing happened on I-85 during rush hour traffic tonight—someone lost a pontoon boat. It came loose from a trailer and wound up sitting in the middle of the interstate. Apparently, when the driver hit a bump, a strap came loose and off it went. The boat was dragged off to the side and re-trailered on to its destination.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!