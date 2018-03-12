The amount of makeup women wear may determine their leadership ability

A study by Abertay University reveals leadership perception of women who wear makeup in the workplace.

According to the university, women wearing heavy makeup are less likely to be thought of as good leaders and could possibly have a negative impact on their leadership ability.

During the study, participants were asked to view images of women with and without makeup for a "social night out."

The study revealed that both men and women evaluated the women more negatively as a leader if the picture showed the woman wearing excessive makeup.

"This research follows previous work in this area, which suggests that wearing makeup enhances how dominant a woman looks," Dr. Christopher Watkins of Abertay University said of the findings.

Two students, Esther James and Shauny Jenkins, used a measurement scale for the research which calculates the first impressions of the participants.

