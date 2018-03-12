SBI investigating improper use of drug funds with Burke Co. officer

The Burke County Sheriff's Office initiated an internal investigation after receiving information about possible improper use of drug funds with an officer in the Burke County Narcotics Task Force.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation took over the investigation Friday after a request was made by Sheriff Whisenant.

Former Burke County Task Force Lt. Jody Price was terminated Friday.

The SBI's criminal investigation is ongoing and their findings will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office when the investigation is complete.

No further information has been released at this time.

