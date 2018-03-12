Suspects detained after hit-and-run wreck involving police

Several suspects have been detained after a hit-and-run wreck involving a police officer on I-85 Monday afternoon.

Officials say around 2:40 p.m. police were conducting an investigation and was speaking to the occupants of a vehicle when he was struck by a fleeing car near Walsh Boulevard and Johnston Road. The officer was not injured.

Officials arrested Christopher Arnold and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run property damage and resist obstruct delay a public officer. Brooke Humphries, Iya Jaroush and Savon Riddick were all arrested and charged with resist obstruct delay a public officer.

The suspects were detained after police say all of the occupants of the car jumped and ran. The suspected vehicle was also located, police say.

None of the other drivers involved in the hit-and-run were injured.

The incident caused traffic delays on I-85 near the Whitewater Center as officials continued their investigation.

