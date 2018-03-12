Multiple people arrested following hit-and-run involving CMPD officer

Several people were arrested after a hit-and-run involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer on Interstate 85 in south Charlotte Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, an officer was conducting an investigation and speaking to people inside a vehicle near Walsh Boulevard and Johnston Road before being struck by a fleeing vehicle.

The officer was not injured, police say. A short time later, a BOLO was issued for the wanted vehicle. The suspect vehicle was found after being involved in a second hit-and-run on I-85 southbound near the weigh station, officers said.

Police said all the people inside the vehicle ran from the scene but were found a short time later in a wooded area.

Officials arrested 21-year-old Christopher Arnold and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government officer, hit-and-run causing property damage and resisting a public officer. Brooke Humphries, 17, Iya Jaroush, 21, and Savon Riddick, 20, were all charged with resisting a public officer.

None of the other drivers involved in the hit-and-run were injured.

The incident caused traffic delays on I-85 near the Whitewater Center for some time as officials investigated.

