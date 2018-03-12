March snow nothing new for mountain communities

The snow continued to fall Monday in Boone and Blowing Rock with more snow expected into the night, but for must residents, it is a part of everyday life.

“It is normal. The March snows are typical. Normal, and if you can’t get to work you try and go to the ski slopes,” said resident Fay Binning.

“Absolutely, we know it’s coming. Got the fire going. You wish the snow was over but it is not. Some of the biggest snows that we have had have been in March,” said Emily Stallings who lives in Boone.

Stallings spent a part of her day shoveling snow from her driveway so that it won't refreeze Monday night.

Department of Transportation crews along with city crews spent the day plowing and salting main roads and secondary street.

“The secondary roads are in pretty good shape right now. You just have to slow down and take your time,” said Binning.

However, it was a different story Monday morning and could be dangerous Tuesday morning.

“On the way to work I stayed about 30-35 mph and saw a lot of wrecks. I saw a lot of wrecks, saw a lot of cars sliding off the road,” said Micki Hartley, the Reservations Manager for Blue Ridge Mountain Rentals.

Hartley says some of her employees were not able to get to work Monday because of the snow.

“They only people that have made it to work are people with 4-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Anytime you have to turn, like turning into our business, that is very slick,” said Hartley.

The snow that fell was a heavy, wet snow which could also cause problems over night.

“If we get any wind, it could cause limbs to fall, power outages, so there is a lot going on in the background that you have to be aware of,” said Harltey.

Appalachian State University canceled classes today and students took advantage of the snow day.

“We are loving it, out of class for a day maybe two. We are just out here having snow ball fights,” said freshman Jay Collins.

“That is really nice because we don’t have classes but we still get to do things and are not trapped in the dorms,” said freshman Maya Townsend.

The mountain towns will continue to treat roads into the night in hopes of having a similar result in the morning.

“If you don’t have a good infrastructure, and they do up here, it can paralyze the economy,” said Binning.

