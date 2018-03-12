March snow nothing new for mountain communities

UNC Charlotte sent a notice to the campus alerting them of an incident involving a student on campus Monday afternoon. The university says law enforcement quickly interceded after the student expressed "disturbing ideations, including committing gun violence on campus."More >>
UNC Charlotte sent a notice to the campus alerting them of an incident involving a student on campus Monday afternoon. The university says law enforcement quickly interceded after the student expressed "disturbing ideations, including committing gun violence on campus."More >>
Several suspects have been detained after a hit-and-run wreck involving a police officer's car on I-85 Monday afternoon. Police say around 2:40 p.m. police were conducting an investigation and was struck by a vehicle. The officer was not injured. Several people were detained after police say all of the occupants of the car jumped and ran.More >>
Several suspects have been detained after a hit-and-run wreck involving a police officer's car on I-85 Monday afternoon. Police say around 2:40 p.m. police were conducting an investigation and was struck by a vehicle. The officer was not injured. Several people were detained after police say all of the occupants of the car jumped and ran.More >>
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Firelight Lane, just off of Albemarle Road.More >>
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Firelight Lane, just off of Albemarle Road.More >>
This all started when someone stole an SUV in Clover, South Carolina a week ago. In the back of the SUV was Nick Lewis' sports chair. He plays on the Charlotte Rollin' Hornets basketball team.More >>
This all started when someone stole an SUV in Clover, South Carolina a week ago. In the back of the SUV was Nick Lewis' sports chair. He plays on the Charlotte Rollin' Hornets basketball team.More >>
North Carolina Representative Rodney Moore is ready to increase the age to purchase a rifle in North Carolina from 18 to 21.More >>
North Carolina Representative Rodney Moore is ready to increase the age to purchase a rifle in North Carolina from 18 to 21.More >>