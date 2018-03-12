Person found with gunshot wound outside SouthPark Mall, police investigating

Police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound was found in the parking lot of a Charlotte mall.

The person was found before 3 p.m. in the parking lot outside Macy's at the SouthPark Mall on Sharon Road. Officials said the victim was found shot in a vehicle and the gunshot appeared to be self-inflicted.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

No names have been released.

