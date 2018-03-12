Slick roads again possible overnight in Rowan

Slick roads are once again possible across Rowan County overnight after lots of rain, sleet, and snow fell on Monday, causing dozens of accidents across the county.

A few drivers had a hard time keeping their cars on the road in Rowan County. There were several crashes on I-85, including several separate crashes that each involved multiple cars.

Along Highway 150 just west of Salisbury, a white Mustang had to be pulled from a ditch. It didn’t appear to have much damage, but that was not the case along Sherrills Ford Road.

“I heard this loud rumbling noise and looked out and the headlights were facing towards the window and you could see it just rolling," said Katlyn Rose Cieslikowski, who saw it all from her office at the Small Animal Medicine and Surgery Clinic.

The driver of a Ford Taurus lost control, ran off the road and flipped over on its roof.

“There were people from every direction going out there and they were talking to the guy and you saw the door open and he was crawling out, just patting his head," Cieslikowski said.

She called 911 and checked on the driver, he should be okay. School buses were on the road at about the same time with classes dismissing around 10 am in Rowan-Salisbury.

DOT trucks were also out scraping the road and putting down salt, but the best remedy was the rise in temperatures through the afternoon.

DOT also pointed out that it was not able to put brine down, it was because of all the rain that came through late Saturday and Sunday. It would have simply washed it all away.

