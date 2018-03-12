Dump truck overturns on Hwy 49 in Harrisburg - | WBTV Charlotte

Dump truck overturns on Hwy 49 in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) -

A dump truck overturned in Harrisburg Monday afternoon, causing delays on Highway 49.

The wreck happened on NC-49 ramp to Pharr Mill Road. Harrisburg firefighters say there were injuries in the wreck but did not specify how many or the severity of the injuries.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

