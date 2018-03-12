Bus driver charged after Wake County school bus wreck

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has charged a school bus driver after a collision involving a bus closed Buffaloe Road near Stone Station Drive in Raleigh, officials confirmed.

Troopers reviewed camera footage before making the decision, authorities said.

Walter Holden, 66, of Spring Hope, is charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt, both misdemeanors, troopers said.

Wake County school officials say the bus from Wendell Middle School was carrying six students when it was involved in a collision just before 7:20 a.m.

Five students were transported to the hospital, while the other was released to their parents at the scene. Holden, the driver, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The school system said there were “no major injuries” associated with the students.

The intersection is located just west of Buffaloe Road’s intersection with Interstate 540.

Raleigh police are assisting the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with the investigation.

Wake County Schools is reporting the bus driver said the bus ran off the road while avoiding a vehicle that crossed the center line