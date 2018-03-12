Fallen tree leaves elementary school, 1,300 without power in Myers Park area

A fallen tree left nearly 1,300 customers without power in south Charlotte Monday afternoon, including Myers Park Traditional Elementary.

The power outage was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the area near East Boulevard at Queens Road.

Myers Park Traditional is located on Radcliffe Avenue, just off of Queens Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says classes at Myers Park Traditional are continuing without power.

Duke Energy crews estimate power will be restored to the area by 3:45 p.m.

