Fallen tree leaves elementary school, 1,300 without power in Mye - | WBTV Charlotte

Fallen tree leaves elementary school, 1,300 without power in Myers Park area

(Devin Futrelle | WBTV) (Devin Futrelle | WBTV)
(Devin Futrelle | WBTV) (Devin Futrelle | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A fallen tree left nearly 1,300 customers without power in south Charlotte Monday afternoon, including Myers Park Traditional Elementary.

The power outage was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the area near East Boulevard at Queens Road. 

Myers Park Traditional is located on Radcliffe Avenue, just off of Queens Road. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says classes at Myers Park Traditional are continuing without power. 

Duke Energy crews estimate power will be restored to the area by 3:45 p.m.

Click here to view Duke Energy's Outage Map.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly