Crossing guard hit, injured outside Union County middle school

A crossing guard was injured after being struck outside a middle school in Union County Monday morning.

According to officials with Union County Public Schools, the incident happened at Parkwood Middle School on Parkwood School Road in Monroe.

School officials say the crossing guard was taken to the hospital following the incident. The extent of her injuries is unknown but she was not seriously hurt, school officials said.

It is unclear whether a parent was the one who struck the woman. Officials did not say whether any charges will be filed.

No other details were released.

