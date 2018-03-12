Caldwell County man sentenced to at least 13 years for raping 11-year-old

A Caldwell County man was sentenced to jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to rape charges.

According to court officials, 50-year-old Domingo Martinez Hernandez, of Hudson, was convicted of first-degree statutory rape.

Court officials say that a family member walked into Hernandez's room and saw an 11-year-old get out of his bed and run out of the room "without any clothing." Hernandez was allegedly also naked in the bed, according to court officials.

The alleged victim told investigators that Hernandez reportedly raped her, court officials say.

He was sentenced to serve 13 to 21 years in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.