Scholarship available in honor of CMPD officers Clark and Shelton

In the middle of this gray morning, a bright reminder of two good men: CMPD Officers Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton.

Every year a scholarship is given in their names to two different high school seniors or currently enrolled college student... someone who wants to pursue a career in law enforcement. Each scholarship is $2500. Application deadline is April 30, 2018.

Click here for the application.

Eligibility Criteria includes but is not limited to:

Applicant who wishes to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Applicant must be a high school senior OR a currently enrolled college student.

Students interested in a career in law enforcement without a family member employed at a law enforcement agency are encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

Scholarship award must be used for qualified expenses:

Tuition and fees required to enroll at the Qualified Educational Institution.

Books, supplies and equipment required by all students for courses at the Qualified Educational Institution.

Rent, travel expenses, meal plan, any special equipment specifically required in the course synopsis such as computers.

This coming April 1st marks the 11th anniversary of their brutal murders, while on duty. I'll never forget that time in 2007, and the many weeks after on how Charlotte came together to honor these men.

-Molly





















