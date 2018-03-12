Man shot, killed at east Charlotte apartment identified

A man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, has been identified as 25-year-old Keon Ferante Leach.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the shooting around 8 a.m. in the 5300 block of Firelight Lane, just off of Albemarle Road. Officers say they found Leach shot to death inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a woman was inside the apartment with Leach when he was shot. Detectives are interviewing the woman and searching for any other potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS of Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The investigation is ongoing.

