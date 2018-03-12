Man shot, killed at east Charlotte apartment

Several suspects have been detained after a hit-and-run wreck involving a police officer's car on I-85 Monday afternoon. Police say around 2:40 p.m. police were conducting an investigation and was struck by a vehicle. The officer was not injured. Several people were detained after police say all of the occupants of the car jumped and ran.More >>
Several suspects have been detained after a hit-and-run wreck involving a police officer's car on I-85 Monday afternoon. Police say around 2:40 p.m. police were conducting an investigation and was struck by a vehicle. The officer was not injured. Several people were detained after police say all of the occupants of the car jumped and ran.More >>
Three people are dead and one person was injured after a shooting at a bar in Wadesboro late Friday night. Police responded to gunshots at Mr. D's Bar and Grill around 11:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Caswell Street.More >>
Three people are dead and one person was injured after a shooting at a bar in Wadesboro late Friday night. Police responded to gunshots at Mr. D's Bar and Grill around 11:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Caswell Street.More >>
The snow continued to fall Monday in Boone and Blowing Rock with more snow expected into the night, but for must residents, it is a part of everyday life. “It is normal. The March snows are typical,” said resident Fay Binning.More >>
The snow continued to fall Monday in Boone and Blowing Rock with more snow expected into the night, but for must residents, it is a part of everyday life. “It is normal. The March snows are typical,” said resident Fay Binning.More >>
David Keith Kenney was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants related to the two sexual battery incidents.More >>
David Keith Kenney was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants related to the two sexual battery incidents.More >>
Neighbors say the section of the highway in Mint Hill and Union County is dangerous because of speeding or distracted drivers unfamiliar with the curves in the road, which has one lane in each direction.More >>
Neighbors say the section of the highway in Mint Hill and Union County is dangerous because of speeding or distracted drivers unfamiliar with the curves in the road, which has one lane in each direction.More >>