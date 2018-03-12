Man shot, killed at east Charlotte apartment

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to the shooting around 8 a.m. in the 5300 block of Firelight Lane, just off of Albemarle Road. Officers say they found a man shot to death inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say a woman was inside the apartment with the man when he was shot. Detectives are interviewing the woman and searching for any other potential witnesses.

The man's name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS of Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.