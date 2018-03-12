NCAA tournament field announced. Who’s coming to Charlotte?

The Carolinas will send eight teams to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Four of them are from the ACC – Clemson, Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State. They’re joined in the tournament by College of Charleston, Davidson, N.C. Central and UNC Greensboro.

The Tar Heels are headed to Charlotte, which will host first- and second-round games Friday and Sunday at Spectrum Center. The Tar Heels, seeded second in the West Regional, will play Lipscomb in the first round. Other Charlotte games on Friday include No. 1 overall seed Virginia facing Maryland-Baltimore County, Creighton going against Kansas State and Texas A&M playing Providence.

Duke, the second seed in the Midwest, will play Iona in Pittsburgh on Thursday. N.C. State will play Seton Hall in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, and Clemson will go against New Mexico State on Friday in San Diego.

Davidson, which beat Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game Sunday and is in the NCAA tournament for the first time in four years, plays Kentucky on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.

College of Charleston will play Auburn on Friday in San Diego. UNC Greensboro plays Gonzaga on Thursday in Boise.

N.C. Central will play in a “First Four” game Wednesday against Texas Southern.

The Final Four is March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio.