The biggest employer in Rowan? How many calls did the 911 center get? Check out the Rowan County annual report

It's one of the most comprehensive documents you could ever hope to see, and it tells you a lot of interesting facts and data about Rowan County.

Did you know that the biggest employer in Rowan County is Food Lion/Delhaize? The grocery chain has 3200 employees, edging out the Rowan-Salisbury School system with 3000 employees.

The report shows that in 2017 the Rowan County Economic Development Commission managed more than 70 projects that resulted in 238 new jobs and investments of more than $45,000,000.

Other interesting tidbits include:

-the Rowan County 911 center took more than 300,000 calls in 2017

-the Rowan Public Library system circulated more than 509,000 books, DVD's, and CD's during 2017

-more than 680,000 people visited a Rowan County park last year

The annual report has information on county government, employment, education, and much more.

The 2018 annual report is now available here: https://www.rowancountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12988

