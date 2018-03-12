WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for driving while impaired in Cabarrus County

The Hardy Boyz - Jeff Hardy is on the left (Photo provided to CBS courtesy of Patty McCarthy/Ring of Honor)

Jeff Hardy's return to the squared circle may have hit another speed bump -- depending how WWE wants to handle this latest development -- after an incident that occurred in Concord, North Carolina, on Saturday evening.

Hardy was arrested Saturday for driving while impaired, according to Cabarrus County Court records. He has a court date set for April 16 -- eight days after WrestleMania 34, which is set for April 8 in New Orleans -- and has already seen his drivers license revoked for a minimum of 30 days.

According to the arrest report obtained by CBS Sports, Hardy was driving northbound on Concord Parkway when he allegedly "ran off the roadway ... striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees ... coming to rest in the middle of the right [north]bound lane of travel." It was estimated by police on the scene that Hardy did $8,000 of damage to his 2016 Cadillac and $5,000 to the guardrail itself.

It is unknown whether Hardy suffered any injuries as result of the accident, but it does not appear as if he was transported to a hospital as he was released from jail shortly after being booked.

Fans have long wondered whether WWE has plans for Hardy at WrestleMania 34, but it's possible they were planning to bring him back for the big show as he was reportedly set to begin shaking off the ring rust at the WWE Performance Center at some point in March. Hardy has been out of action since September 2017 after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his shoulder.

In the interim while Jeff has been sidelined, his real-life brother and tag team partner Matt Hardy has undergone a character shift, revealing his "Woken" persona, a version of the character he previously created as part of the immensely popular "Broken Universe" while a member of Impact Wrestling.

According to PWInsider, Matt recently taped a long-awaited "Ultimate Deletion" match with Bray Wyatt at his North Carolina home. It is unknown whether Jeff, who previously had a role in the Broken Universe but has not undergone a transformation in WWE due to being off television, played a part in that match. It remains to be seen whether WWE has plans for Jeff at WrestleMania, expects to bring him back after the year's biggest show, or will react one way or another to this latest development.

WWE has not commented on his arrest at this time but may at some point on Monday.

CBS Sports will update this story as additional information is made available.